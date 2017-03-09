Pioli 'not worried' by Inter exit rumours

Stefano Pioli is not worried about his long-term future as Inter boss despite ongoing rumours that he may be forced out at the end of the season, according to his agent.

The 51-year-old replaced Frank de Boer in November and has led Inter to sixth in Serie A, six points adrift of the Champions League places.

Yet speculation persists that the club are seeking to replace him, with Diego Simeone and Antonio Conte linked to the job in recent weeks.

Despite the gossip, Pioli's representative Bruno Satin insists his mind is only on the current campaign.

"Stefano is not thinking about the future, and in this sense he is not worried," Satin told FCInterNews.

"He is concentrated on the present and on his objective in this current campaign.

"It's true the rumours keep coming, but the coach is accustomed to this sort of thing. It's part of the game, he's been in football for a lifetime and knows what it involves when you are coach of an important club like Inter.

"It's all perfectly normal. Just look at Juventus; they are winning and dominating in Italy for years, yet they talk about the coach leaving at the end of the season.

"I repeat, Stefano is not worried about next year."