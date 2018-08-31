Pipe down! Guardiola dismisses Aguero shisha story

Sergio Aguero has not been disciplined by Pep Guardiola after a video shared on social media appeared to show the Manchester City striker smoking shisha.

City's all-time top scorer featured in a video posted on Lola Magnin's Instagram account where he seemingly smoked the flavoured tobacco product using a pipe along with the Argentinian model.

Aguero has five goals in all competitions this season and heads into the weekend looking to preserve a superb individual record against Newcastle United.

In 11 matches versus the Magpies he has scored 14 times, including eight in the past two editions of the fixture at the Etihad Stadium and Guardiola suggested allegations surrounding the 30-year-old's recreational activities were of no concern to him.

"No, I didn't speak with him," the City boss told a news conference when the issue was raised. "No [it doesn't bother me]."

Open training session. Thanks for the support August 26, 2018

Friday's transfer deadline in Spain could see a couple more loan departures to Girona, City's sister club in LaLiga.

Douglas Luiz will return to the Catalan side, where he spent last season, after the Brazilian midfielder was refused a work permit.

Brahim Diaz may join him, but the highly-rated forward only having a year left on his contract in Manchester serves as a complicating factor.

"In the first case, yes Douglas Luiz is going to go back to Girona to try to play, to show his quality," Guardiola added.

"Brahim trained with us. Today is the last day [of the transfer window] so finally we will know whether he stays or moves."

Guardiola reported a clean bill of health for Saturday's match, with the exception of long-term absentees Kevin De Bruyne and Claudio Bravo.