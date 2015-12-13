Pique-Arbeloa tension not good for Spain - Del Bosque

The war of words between Gerard Pique and Alvaro Arbeloa is "not the best" for Spain, according to coach Vicente del Bosque.

Tension has been building between the two defenders since Barcelona's Gerard Pique made fun of Real Madrid's expulsion from the Copa del Rey.

Real's Arbeloa hit back and claimed Pique is obsessed with the club, before Pique came out and claimed he is not friends with his Spain team-mate and that he is just somebody that he knows.

Del Bosque refused to get involved in the drama, but said it was not the best situation for the national team.

"It's not great that there are piques between them," the 64-year-old said. "In the national team when there has been problems we've found a solution.

"It's history between the two clubs, the coach has nothing to say. It's a problem with the clubs.

"When we are with the national team we take the necessary measures. I guess I'll have to talk to them.

"No comment of mine is going to fix anything and satisfy anyone. I will not go into it."