Pirates announce four new signings

Orlando Pirates have bolstered their squad by confirming the signing of four new players ahead of the 2021-22 DStv Premiership season.

The Buccaneers announced the capture of the services of Goodman Mosele, Monnapule Saleng, Bandile Shandu, and Kwanda Mngonyama on a permanent basis.

The former PSL Young Player of the Season, Mosele joins the club from Baroka after putting pen to paper on a four-year contract, although he is away on national team duty at the Tokyo Olympics.

GladAfrica Championship Top Goal Scorer, Saleng completed his move from Free State Star after signing an initial three-year deal.

Meanwhile, Mngonyama and Shandu join the Buccaneers as free agents on initial two-and three-year terms, respectively after both players spent the 2020-21 campaign with Maritzburg United.