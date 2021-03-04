Pirates confirm Lorch set to resume training

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that Thembinkosi Lorch is expected to partially resume training, while Terrence Dzvukamanja is scheduled to return to full training next week.

The Buccaneers welcomed the return to action of strikers Gabadinho Mhango and Tshegofatso Mabasa during their 1-0 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic after lengthy injury lay-offs.

The Soweto giants have also been boosted by Lorch, who is expected to resume training later this week, while Dzvukamanja will return to full training next week as he continues to undergo rehabilitation from an ankle injury.

Pirates also confirmed that Zakhele Lepasa continues with rehab on his ankle injury, having been sidelined since December, while midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu, who has suffered a right-forearm contusion, joins their injury list.