Pirlo believes Italy are ready for World Cup

The 34-year-old was part of the side that beat France on penalties in the final eight years ago, as Italy lifted their fourth World Cup.

With just over a month to go until their opening Group D fixture against England, Pirlo insists he and his team-mates are well prepared for the finals in Brazil.

"The team grew well, had a good Confederations Cup and comfortable qualification, so I think we are ready for the important adventure that is the World Cup," he told Gazzetta TV.

"It is going to be a tough group, but we have everything it takes to get through the round.

"My favourites for the trophy are Brazil, as they are the hosts. (Also) Spain, Germany and Argentina, but there are many contenders."