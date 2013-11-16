Pirlo in no hurry to decide Juventus future

The 34-year-old Italy midfielder’s current contract runs out at the end of the 2013/14 season, yet he appears in no rush to commit to a new deal.

Speaking after his country's 1-1 draw with Germany on Friday evening, Pirlo, who moved to Juventus from Milan in 2011, said: "My future? There is throughout the season to talk about it; we'll see."

He continued: "I am optimistic. I want to keep playing, because I'm good and enjoy it.

"I don’t know if it will be at Juventus or another team."

Asked about his exit from Milan and their struggles this season, Pirlo added: "I have no regrets. It is a choice made three years ago and I'm now a Juventus player.

"I am sorry to see Milan in this situation (10th in Serie A), but I am sure they will recover."

Pirlo also offered his thoughts on who should win the Ballon d'Or, an award for which he has been nominated.

"I think (Bayern Munich’s French international Franck) Ribery, who this year has won everything," he added.