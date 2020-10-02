Pitso arrives safely in Cairo

Al Ahly has confirmed that new head coach Pitso Mosimane has arrived safely in Cairo, Egypt following his departure from South Africa.

Mosimane confirmed his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday before he was appointed as the new head coach of the Egyptian giants on Thursday afternoon.

The 56-year-old coach then jetted off to Cairo, Egpyt where AL Ahly contracting manager Amir Tawfeq and the Administrative manager Samer Adly welcomed Mosimani at the International Cairo Airport.

.@TheRealPitso arrives safely in Cairo, Egypt!!! pic.twitter.com/kPEzubs915October 2, 2020

The former Bafana Bafana coach is now expected to attend his first training session on Friday as the team prepares for their clash against Al Mokawloon Al Arab SC in the Egyptian Premier League.

Al Ahly has since confirmed the arrival of Mosimane in Cairo:

'Our new coach Pitso Mosimani has arrived today to Cairo after a long travel from South Africa.'

'AL Ahly contracting manager Amir Tawfeq and the Administrative manager Samer Adly welcomed Mosimani at the International Cairo Airport.

'Our new head coach is expected to attend the training on Friday as the team is preparing for Al Mokawloon Al Arab SC game in the Egyptian Premier League.

'Mosimane was appointed as Al Ahly's new coach after our board of directors, headed by Captain Mahmoud Elkhatib, has taken their final decision in today's meeting.'