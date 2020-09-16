Pitso Mosimane: I would be happy to see Hunt at Chiefs or Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane would be happy to see former Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt join Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates as their new head coach.

The 56-year-old has been linked with a possible move to Amakhosi following the departure of Ernst Middendorp after they failed to win the 2019-20 Absa Premiership title.

However, Hunt is currently out of a job after parting ways with the Clever Boys when their PSL status was bought by GladAfrica Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

Mosimane admits that he would love to see Hunt appointed as the new head coach at either Chiefs or Pirates, saying the former SuperSport United coach ‘keeps him on edge’.

‘Gav keeps me on my edge. Our games are always very close, let’s be honest. I can easily say that I’ve been following him. He has achieved things before I even get them, to be honest, and you can’t be lucky for so many years,’ Mosimane told the media.

‘He’s a very good coach and he knows how to win. He has won a lot, and he has won trophies, man. So, how can he be lucky? He’s a very good coach.

‘His ratio of winning games to losses is really not deteriorating. He’s winning. I mean, the guy’s just won … I think he won a cup last year, eh?

‘It has always been SuperSport and Wits. They will win a Top 8 there, a Telkom or Nedbank somewhere, and SuperSport will pip one of those, and we also pip one there.

‘Let’s be honest, for the last five or six years, it’s been like that.

‘So, yeah, why not? If Gav goes [to Chiefs or Pirates], I’m happy because you must remember, I always promote “local is lekker”,’ concluded Mosimane.