Pjaca injury adds to Croatia woes

Juventus winger Marko Pjaca has been ruled out of Croatia's World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Finland with a leg injury.

Pjaca featured for Juventus in a 3-0 win over Empoli on Sunday, but the 21-year-old was unable to participate in Monday's training session due to physical issues.

He underwent a scan to reveal the extent of the issue and the Croatian football association has now described a fibula infraction from a previously sustained knock. adding to national team coach Ante Cacic's injury crisis.

Cacic was already without key men Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Dejan Lovren for Croatia's upcoming fixtures.

Pjaca, who joined Juventus from Dinamo Zagreb ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, has collected 11 caps for his country, featuring three times at Euro 2016.