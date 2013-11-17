Pjanic committed to Roma despite transfer talk

Pjanic has started all 12 of the club's matches in Serie A this season and has been an integral part of their rise to the top of the table after posting 10 wins and two draws.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina midfielder has found the net on three occasions – including both in their 2-0 win over Napoli last month.

His form for Rudi Garcia's side has seen him linked with a move to Manchester United, while he was said to be close to joining Zenit in the close-season.

Although Pjanic is not expecting to play for Roma for the rest of his career, he is currently happy to stay at the Stadio Olimpico for the time being.

"I won't exclude the possibility of one day playing elsewhere, but I doubt this will happen soon," he said.

"It certainly won't be in January, which is what some people have said, and certainly not in the next year and a half either."

Pjanic's current deal in the Italian capital expires in June 2015, and the club are reportedly looking to tie him down for a longer period.