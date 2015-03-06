Poch: Kane, Austin could both play for England

No English player has scored more Premier League goals this season than QPR forward Austin (15), with Kane just one behind as the two clubs prepare to play each other at Loftus Road on Saturday.

The form of Kane and Austin has given England manager Roy Hodgson plenty to ponder – neither player is capped at senior international level – and Pochettino has tipped the duo to make the step up.

When asked if Kane and Austin could be a future England pairing, Pochettino said: "Yes. In football you never know. Why not?

"Charlie Austin is a very good player, as is Kane."

Victory over QPR will lift Tottenham up to sixth, the final European spot.

Pochettino said: "We need points to stay up the table.

"That's important in the next game. We have 11 games left, and I think it's important to be solid and consistent in our results."