Pochettino can do something special with Tottenham, says Fonte

Tottenham's Premier League title challenge may have come up short, but Jose Fonte has backed his former coach Mauricio Pochettino to guide Spurs to success in the near future.

Tottenham saw their title aspirations come to a crashing halt on Monday after blowing a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The result meant Leicester City were crowned top-flight champions for the first time in their 132-year history, with Tottenham still searching for their first title in 55 years.

However Fonte, who played under Pochettino when the Argentinean was in charge of Southampton, believes Tottenham are not far off creating history.

"I've been managed by Mauricio at Southampton and he's up there with the best managers I've ever had. Him and Ronald Koeman are probably the best," the Southampton skipper said.

"What he's done at Tottenham doesn't surprise me.

"I know how hard they work, so what he has done with this young squad is amazing and he deserves all of the credit he gets.

"If they sign a new contract with Mauricio and if they manage to keep everyone together, I think they have a good chance to do something special next year.

"They have a young squad full of talent and a great manager. If they can add one or two more players, they will again be competing next year."