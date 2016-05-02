Pochettino: Deal announcement can convince Tottenham stars to stay

Determined to add a sense of stability, head coach Mauricio Pochettino said he announced his new deal to help dismiss speculation over his future and convince star players to remain at White Hart Lane.

Pochettino committed his future to Tottenham amid reported interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain by revealing he has agreed a contract extension until 2021.

And the Argentine coach believes his new deal shows intent as second-placed Tottenham look to build on their stellar Premier League season with young stars Harry Kane and Dele Alli central to his plans.

"I think it is important for the players and the potential players that will come that they don't hear rumours about whether Pochettino will be here or not," he said.

"I think that is very important. We are ready to compete in the market and try to add the players that can help us in the future. Not that we need much because we have a good squad already.

"We are ahead in our project. Our aim is to arrive in the new stadium and play in the Champions League and to play at the top."

"The players want to stay here and bring this club to the new stadium and play in the Champions League. It is a collective objective," Pochettino added.

"It is very important we keep this philosophy and the mentality we share now. This season was important – after 10 or 12 games we started to believe that we are a big club and we started to behave like a big club and show good performances. Maybe it was missing in the first 10 games and that is now the gap with Leicester.

"I think the future is fantastic for Tottenham who have unbelievable supporters, a new stadium, incredible facilities and they can become a top club and fight every season to be the top club."