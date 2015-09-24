Pochettino defends hapless Fazio

Mauricio Pochettino stood by his decision to select Federico Fazio in the Tottenham side that exited the League Cup at the hands of Arsenal on Wednesday.

Spurs lost 2-1 at home to their fierce local rivals in the third round, with mistakes from fringe centre-back Fazio contributing to the hosts' downfall at White Hart Lane.

Pressed on his selection decisions after the defeat, Tottenham's manager sought to defend his under-fire countryman.

"No, I don't regret playing Fazio," Pochettino said.

"You can make the mistakes and in football it always happens. They are not machines.

"Today he played because he deserved to play and afterwards you can play well or not. This is football and it's not boring because you never know.

"Always you need to make a decision and I think it was the right decision. But maybe when you lose it's not the right decision, and you understand this is the game."

First-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris also made way for his understudy Michel Vorm, who spilled a shot in the first half, allowing Mathieu Flamini to score the first of his two goals for the visitors.

"I don't think it was a gamble to change the goalkeeper," Pochettino said.

"Michel Vorm deserved to play and I think it is a competition, and it was a good opportunity for him. We need to show respect to the players."

Tottenham must now rally themselves for a tough assignment at home to leaders Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.