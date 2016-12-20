Pochettino dreams of winning Premier League with Spurs

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino dreams of winning the Premier League and says the club's new stadium will help in the fight for silverware.

Spurs finished third last season after falling away in the title race and sit fifth - 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea - after 17 matches of the current campaign.

But Pochettino, who is in his third season at White Hart Lane, is bullish about achieving success with Tottenham and has set his sights high.

"It is our dream to win the Premier League. It is our premier competition. For us, it is our first step," Pochettino told Sky Sports.

"I am very happy here - me and my staff as well as my family. I think we find that we are in a very good place to ensure we can work hard. It is a big club with lots of supporters and it is a fantastic club to achieve big things with.

"We finished third in the league last season. It was a tough summer because the way that we finished the season was bad. We showed some weakness at the end of the season that we need to try and work out which is always important.

"When you compete with a big side, it is always difficult, but it shows we are a better team than last season. We have had some problems in the last months after Man City.

"There were more things that maybe made it difficult for us to compete at our best and I think now we are in a good position to try to achieve good results.

"We need to work hard because teams like Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, they have all improved. It is true that the Premier League is tougher than last season because all the big teams are improving their squads but we are confident in ours."

Spurs are in the process of moving to a new stadium and will play all of their matches at Wembley next season, having endured a difficult time at the national stadium in this year's Champions League, losing two of three group matches at their temporary home on their way to an early exit.

But Pochettino hopes the new ground's completion can be a catalyst for success.

"I think for us, our first challenge is to finish the new stadium," he added. "We have brilliant facilities on the training ground and I think the new stadium can help a lot for us to fight for the titles.

"We have to wait now and it's all about time. It's difficult to ask for time in football but I think we are in a good process. A good challenge is to arrive at the new stadium and at that moment, be in the position to fight for titles."