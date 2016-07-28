Pochettino expecting further Tottenham signings

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino hopes to complete a number of signings in the final month of the transfer window.

Spurs have already added Netherlands international striker Vincent Janssen and Southampton midfielder Victor Wanyama to their ranks ahead of the upcoming campaign, with highly-rated Marseille winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou also reportedly set to finalise a move to White Hart Lane.

Reports linking Mainz playmaker Yunus Malli with a switch to Tottenham intensified after the Turkey international recently refused to commit his future to the Bundesliga club.

And Pochettino has admitted that he would be willing to dip into the market again as Tottenham aim to improve on last season's third-place finish and prepare for the rigorous demands of Champions League football.

"I expect some signings in the next few weeks," the Argentinian said ahead of Spurs' International Champions Club clash against Atletico Madrid in Melbourne on Friday. "We will see what happens but I expect some activity."

Pochettino is also hoping to have Jan Vertonghen available ahead of Tottenham's Premier League curtain-raiser against Everton on August 13.

The centre-back suffered an ankle injury while on duty for Belgium at Euro 2016 and will be assessed when Spurs return to England from their pre-season excursions next week.

"Jan is back in London and training well now," Pochettino said. "He's very close to coming back.

"We'll see when we arrive on Monday [if he will be ready for Everton]. But, if it's not possible, we have enough players to replace him."

Three players unlikely to feature for Spurs next season are Nabil Bentaleb, Alex Pritchard and Federico Fazio after Pochettino confirmed earlier this week that the trio are no longer part of his plans.