Pochettino expects Shaw stay

Shaw, 18, has been linked with a move to Manchester United and could be part of the England squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

A host of top Premier League clubs are interested in Shaw's services, with United reportedly his preferred destination.

Pochettino said a decision on Shaw would be made by the club, but he expects his full-back to stay at Southampton.

"At the end of the day, Luke Shaw is a player that belongs to Southampton, and it will be the club that makes the decision as to what happens with his future," he said.

"Of course there will be interest for him, but right now he's a player at Southampton and it looks as though it will continue that way.

"There are a lot of players who are under interest, but they are all very happy at the football club, and most of them are under long-term contracts.

"They understand the situation of what it means to be a professional player in the Premier League.

"There's nothing really we have to speak about on that front. If there is any decision to be made, it is for the owners, not for me."