Pochettino: Fan protest could inspire Toon

A section of Newcastle fans plan to boycott Sunday's Premier League clash in opposition to club owner Mike Ashley and Pochettino in concerned at a potential reaction on the pitch.

One win in their last four league games has seen Tottenham's push for the top four fall away, something the Argentine is keen to turn around.

"We don't know [what will happen]," he said. "Sometimes the effect on the players is positive. Sometimes the players are scared and run more.

"Or sometimes they feel under pressure and don't show their faces. You never know and it is difficult to guess what will happen on Sunday."

Tottenham could be without goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and Kyle Walker for the trip to Newcastle, with both players set to be assessed after training on Saturday.

Head coach Pochettino added: "We have doubt with them, we have training [on Saturday] but need to assess their levels, but they are a doubt.

"I think they are close to a return, we will analyse after [Saturday]."