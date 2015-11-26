Pochettino hails 'mature' Spurs display

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino paid tribute to his side for a mature display against Qarabag that ensured them progression from Group J in the Europa League.

Harry Kane's late header gave Spurs a 1-0 victory to guarantee a top-two position in the group after Pochettino's men had been given a thorough workout.

Spurs head back to England ahead of Sunday's Premier League derby with champions Chelsea in good spirits, with Pochettino delighted to see his strong team selection pay dividends.

"[It was] a real test, I think our performance was a mature performance and we fully deserved the victory," he told BT Sport.

"I think there were a lot of positives and I'm very happy with the performance. [It] was a very good performance from the whole team.

"Every competition we're in is important, it's tough to compete in Europa League, the Premier League and the FA Cup but we have a strong squad.

"We are in a very good way and we have a strong mentality. [It] wasn't easy but we competed and we showed a mature performance."

Kane's winner came about after Dele Alli and Son Heung-min had struck the post in the second half, the latter flicking on Christian Eriksen's corner for the England international to finish 12 minutes from time.

After registering a ninth goal in his last six club games, Kane added: "We knew it was going to be a tough game away from home but I thought we created some good chances, especially in the second half, and we're delighted to win and obviously get through as well.

"I feel fit and I wanted to come and play, it's the manager's choice who he wants to pick and I was delighted to score and the most important that is that we're qualified.

"I feel confident in every game that comes I feel I'm going to score so as a striker you just want the games to come thick and fast, which they are.

"We recover now for a couple of days for a big game on Sunday. We know how we've got to play, at White Hart Lane we're full of confidence and we have to take the game to Chelsea.

"We're looking forward to it."