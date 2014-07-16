Pochettino hails new contract for Lloris

The France international put pen to paper on the fresh deal last week, despite being linked with a move away from White Hart Lane after two impressive seasons in the Premier League.

And new Tottenham boss Pochettino has expressed his belief that holding on to Lloris was a vital piece of business.

"This is very good news for Tottenham, for us and his team-mates," he said. "Hugo is a great goalkeeper and it's very important he's excited to stay with us.

"We are excited that he's going to be here with us. It's very important for the future."

Tottenham fly to the United States for their pre-season tour on Wednesday, facing encounters with Toronto FC, Seattle Sounders and Chicago Fire during their stay, and midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson believes the squad will reap the benefits of facing quality opposition.

"The last time we were in America it was a really good pre-season and hopefully it will be the same again because the facilities are fantastic and I'm sure we'll all enjoy our work," he said.

"We're up against good teams from the MLS and they are halfway through their season, so that makes a difference.

"It's all about working hard and hopefully that will stand us in good stead for the start of the season, that's what counts."