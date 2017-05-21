Pochettino hails 'one of world's best' Kane after second straight Golden Boot

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino hailed Harry Kane after he won the Golden Boot for a second straight Premier League season, but sympathised with Hugo Lloris after the goalkeeper missed out on the Golden Glove.

Kane's hat-trick ensured Spurs thrashed relegated Hull City 7-1 in their last league game of the season, finishing the campaign with 86 points.



The England striker netted 29 league goals from 30 appearances, earning huge praise from manager Pochettino, who labelled him one of the world's best strikers.

However, Pochettino did rue Sam Clucas' second-half goal for Hull, which gave the Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets in a season to Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois.



"I'm very happy for Harry but very disappointed for Hugo," said Pochettino, who also saw Dele Alli, Victor Wanyama, Ben Davies and Toby Alderweireld score.

"The moment we conceded a goal we felt disappointed because he needed another clean sheet to share the Golden Glove with Courtois. It was not possible but I think he would have deserved it.

"But it is fantastic for Harry. The team-mates and our fans are so, so happy about that.

"I think he deserves it and congratulations to him. He is one of the best strikers in the world. It is hard to say who is the best but he is already one of the best.

"For Harry, 30 games and 29 goals is unbelievable. The top scorer again. It is a big achievement and it helped the team to play well and achieve second place.

"After he scored the third goal he had a little physical problem so it was a moment to be responsible and safe. I preferred to keep him healthy and instead it is a challenge for him to get 30 goals next season. He can do that."

: "To win this back-to-back in such a difficult league, and to be out injured as well, is something I'm very proud of." May 21, 2017

Pochettino is targeting trophies next season after Spurs' impressive second-place finish in 2016-17.

He continued: "This was a different season. We showed that we improved and learned from last season, which is so important for us. We finished how we wanted to and I think it is fantastic.

"Second in the table 86 points should be enough to win the Premier League in another season.

"Now for us it is move on, rest, try to improve the squad and try to challenge next season. It will be tough again.

"It is a good platform for us to next season to improve and try to win. In the next few seasons it is so important for us and the fans to win some trophies. We want to fight to win the Premier League next season.

"I congratulate all the players for a fantastic season. We all feel very proud."