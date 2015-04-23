Pochettino: Lloris can fulfil ambition at Spurs

Reports have linked Lloris with a move away from Tottenham in the close-season, with Manchester United said to be monitoring his situation if David de Gea departs Old Trafford.

But head coach Pochettino expects his goalkeeper, who signed a five-year contract renewal last July, to stay put.

"Hugo wants to play the Champions League here for Tottenham," he said.

"Nothing has changed the situation. He is happy here and wants to reach the Champions League with Tottenham that is his dream."

Pochettino also reiterated that Harry Kane's involvement for England at the Under-21 European Championship later this year would be down to the player, after Football Association chairman Greg Dyke claimed the striker had signalled his willingness to feature.

"The situation hasn't changed, it's a situation for the federation [the Football Association] and for Harry," he added.

"He's a hero now for the country. When you speak about Harry, you smile. It's easy to speak about Harry.

"It's a very good thing, nothing has changed. We needed to understand that it's Harry's decision."