Pochettino in the market for a striker

Mauricio Pochettino knows he may need to add some firepower to his Tottenham side just a few days before the start of the new Premier League season.

The London club were reliant on Harry Kane last season as the England international scored 21 Premier League goals in an outstanding breakthrough campaign.

Roberto Soldado and Emmanuel Adebayor have been linked with moves away from White Hart Lane ahead of the new season.

Tottenham face a trip to big-spending Manchester United on Saturday and Pochettino is aware that he is short of options in attack.

"It is true we have Harry and maybe we need to bring another striker in," the Argentine is quoted as telling the Daily Mirror.

The Tottenham head coach also stressed that he has no concerns over the fitness of Kane, who has again been linked with United, after the 22-year-old featured for his country in the European Under-21 Championship.

"I am not worried about Harry. He came back after the Euros late in his preparations but I am not worried.

"He is ready to compete on Saturday against Manchester United."

Gareth Bale was on target against his former club on Tuesday as Real Madrid consigned Tottenham to a 2-0 defeat at the Allianz Arena.to reach the Audi Cup final.