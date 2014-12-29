Pochettino planning Tottenham transfer talks

The London club ended 2014 with a goalless draw against Manchester United in the Premier League at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Pochettino's side are in the hunt for a top-four finish, as well as being in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League and the League Cup semi-finals in the Argentinian's first season in charge.

The former Southampton boss hinted after the draw with United that he is preparing to bring in new faces next month.

He said: "We are happy with our squad, I think when the first of January arrives we will start to talk with the club."

Pochettino also picked out goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for praise following his impressive display against United.

The France international kept United at bay with some fine saves as Louis van Gaal's side dominated the first half and his performance was no surprise to Pochettino.

He said: "Lloris is one of the best keepers in the world. It's not new for me, we know the quality of Hugo."

Tottenham next face leaders Chelsea at White Hart Lane on New Year's Day.