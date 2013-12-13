Pochettino refutes Shaw sale speculation

The 18-year-old has risen to prominence with a series of superb displays for Southampton and is being touted as a future England regular.

Shaw's performances have reportedly attracted interest from several clubs in England's top flight, with Chelsea and Manchester United thought to be among his suitors.

And Pochettino admits he cannot stop clubs from courting his star players, but remains adamant the youngster will not leave the club, who occupy eighth spot in the Premier League.

"They can show their interest," he said. "That's not something we control.

"But in this individual case he is not a player we are willing to sell. In a sporting manner, he is not for sale."

Shaw's team-mate Jay Rodriguez is another Southampton player in top form this term who also harbours long-term England ambitions.

And the forward - who earned his maiden international cap in a 2-0 friendly defeat to Chile in November - has set his sights on a spot at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil next year.

"Obviously I wasn't happy with my performance in the (Chile) game," he commented. "But the experience was unbelievable for me.

"I took a lot of positives from that, but I would have obviously liked it to have gone better and to get the win. It would be a great feeling to go to a World Cup, but I have a lot of hard work to do.

"I need to keep trying to improve as a player for Southampton."