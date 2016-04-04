Pochettino: This season won't be a one-off for Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino insisted Tottenham's exploits this season are not a one-off after the club's Premier League title aspirations were dealt a blow.

Tottenham's quest for a first league title since 1961 was derailed following their 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

The stalemate saw Tottenham fall seven points adrift with six matches remaining after Premier League leaders Leicester City downed Southampton 1-0 on Sunday.

Despite watching Tottenham's title hopes slip away on Merseyside, coach Pochettino said his team will only get better as they look ahead to the future with Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Danny Rose.

"This is not just about this season," said Pochettino. "When you compare Tottenham with big sides, people can see this approach is for the long term.

"We have the youngest squad in the Premier League yet we're fighting for the title. But the project is fantastic, because we are ahead of the programme - we are only going to get better.

"For a lot of players this is their first season in the Premier League and it is sure that next season they will have more experience and in football you always need time to develop to your full quality.

"Our idea is to keep the main group for the next few years and to try and build and add players that can help us.

"It is impossible to set limits. It is also important to improve our squad."