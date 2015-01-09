Pochettino: Tottenham must build on Chelsea win

The White Hart Lane outfit took many by surprise with that victory last time out in the Premier League, subjecting Chelsea to just their second top-flight defeat of the season.

And Pochettino, who saw his side held 1-1 by Burnley in the FA Cup third round on Monday, knows it is important for his players to take confidence from the Chelsea win as they prepare to visit Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"It was important to stop this idea [that Spurs struggle against top sides]," he said. "It's important the players now feel it's possible to beat the sides like Chelsea or Manchester United.

"We are very happy because the 5-3 means more than only one victory. It gives us belief in our skill and that we are strong in our mentality.

"Now we need to show again against Crystal Palace the same mentality.

"This is the standard we need to keep. Why not try to do it in every game? It won't be easy but if we are capable of doing that against Chelsea, we should try to be the same in every game."

Harry Kane netted twice in the victory against Chelsea, and Pochettino is delighted with the way the striker has carried himself since breaking into the first team.

"I agree [Kane] is one of the best young strikers in England," he added. "He can handle that pressure. He is young, mature, but the process was right for him to arrive in this moment.

"Harry is clever, he needs to feel the support from his team-mates but he is clever and he knows how to manage the pressure."

Spurs sit fifth in the table, just two points shy of third-placed Manchester United.