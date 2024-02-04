Pochettino under pressure? Chelsea drop to 11th in Premier League with Wolves defeat

Chelsea have dropped into the bottom half of the Premier League following Sunday's disappointing 4-2 loss to Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues took the lead through Cole Palmer after 19 minutes, but Matheus Cunha levelled for Wolves shortly afterwards and the visitors went in ahead at the break following an Axel Disasi own goal late in the first half.

Cunha then extended Wolves' lead after 63 minutes and the Brazil forward completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot to make it 4-1 late in the game.

Thiago Silva then pulled one back for Chelsea with four minutes left, but there was to be no comeback on another disappointing afternoon for the Blues fans at Stamford Bridge.

The defeat follows a 4-1 loss to Liverpool in Chelsea's last game and the Blues have now been beaten 10 times in the Premier League this season.

A win over Wolves would have taken Mauricio Pochettino's side above Newcastle United and into ninth place, but the defeat keeps the Blues below Wolves in 11th place with 23 rounds of the competition completed.

And this latest loss is likely to leave Pochettino under pressure, although the Argentine has led Chelsea to the final of the Carabao Cup, with the final against Liverpool coming up on February 25th.

Chelsea are also still in the FA Cup, with a tough fourth round replay away to Aston Villa ahead on Wednesday night.

In the Premier League, the Blues are away to Crystal Palace and Manchester City in their next two games.

