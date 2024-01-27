Chelsea to make unwanted history with Romelu Lukaku transfer: report

By Tom Hancock
published

Out on loan for a second season running, Lukaku could soon be off Chelsea's books for good

ROME, ITALY - JANUARY 20: Romelu Lukaku of AS Roma pre-game warm up during the Serie A TIM match between AS Roma and Hellas Verona FC - Serie A TIM at Stadio Olimpico on January 20, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea stand to record their biggest ever loss on a player with the potential sale of Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium striker re-joined the Blues from Inter Milan two-and-a-half years ago for £98m – the West London giants' record transfer fee at the time – only to flop back at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku returned to Inter on loan last season and is spending the current campaign on loan at fellow Serie A outfit Roma, as Chelsea aim to offload him on a permanent basis – again – in the summer.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea reacts after missing a chance during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on May 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Lukaku managed only 15 goals in 44 appearances during his second Chelsea spell (Image credit: Getty Images)

If the Blues succeed in selling the former Manchester United frontman, however, they are bound to take a huge financial hit.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, the two-time European champions have put a £37m price tag on Lukaku – £61m less than they paid for him in 2021.

Finding a buyer shouldn't be a tall order for Chelsea – Lukaku has impressed for Roma this season, scoring 15 goals in 27 games in all competitions – but this has been just one of multiple disastrous pieces of transfer business by the club in recent times.

ROME, ITALY - JANUARY 20: Romelu Lukaku of AS Roma during the Serie A TIM match between AS Roma and Hellas Verona FC - Serie A TIM at Stadio Olimpico on January 20, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images)

Will Lukaku make his loan switch to Roma permanent this summer? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since Lukaku's unsuccessful second spell at Stamford Bridge, the Blues have brought  in five further strikers for more than £100m combined – including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left less then 12 months after arriving, and Christopher Nkunku, who has spent most of his time since joining from RB Leizpig last summer injured.

Chelsea haven't had a player reach the 20-goal mark in a campaign since Eden Hazard back in 2018/19.

