Chelsea to make unwanted history with Romelu Lukaku transfer: report

Chelsea stand to record their biggest ever loss on a player with the potential sale of Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium striker re-joined the Blues from Inter Milan two-and-a-half years ago for £98m – the West London giants' record transfer fee at the time – only to flop back at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku returned to Inter on loan last season and is spending the current campaign on loan at fellow Serie A outfit Roma, as Chelsea aim to offload him on a permanent basis – again – in the summer.

Lukaku managed only 15 goals in 44 appearances during his second Chelsea spell (Image credit: Getty Images)

If the Blues succeed in selling the former Manchester United frontman, however, they are bound to take a huge financial hit.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, the two-time European champions have put a £37m price tag on Lukaku – £61m less than they paid for him in 2021.

Finding a buyer shouldn't be a tall order for Chelsea – Lukaku has impressed for Roma this season, scoring 15 goals in 27 games in all competitions – but this has been just one of multiple disastrous pieces of transfer business by the club in recent times.

Will Lukaku make his loan switch to Roma permanent this summer? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since Lukaku's unsuccessful second spell at Stamford Bridge, the Blues have brought in five further strikers for more than £100m combined – including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left less then 12 months after arriving, and Christopher Nkunku, who has spent most of his time since joining from RB Leizpig last summer injured.

Chelsea haven't had a player reach the 20-goal mark in a campaign since Eden Hazard back in 2018/19.

More transfer stories from FourFourTwo

Chelsea might just have received a big transfer boost, with Victor Osimhen confirmed to be leaving Napoli.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been linked with a wonderkid already on Liverpool's radar.

Elsewhere, Arsenal could rival another Premier League club in the race for a highly-rated midfielder.

And Pep Guardiola has made some controversial remarks on Manchester City's transfer plans.