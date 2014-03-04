Podolski pragmatic over World Cup chances

A torn hamstring sidelined the 28-year-old from the end of August to the end of December and means that Podolski has been restricted to just five Premier League starts for Arsenal this season.

With the World Cup in Brazil just three months away, Podolski knows he is on borrowed time to prove he deserves a place in Joachim Low's squad for Brazil.

But the former Bayern Munich man – capped 111 times for his country – is pragmatic about his chances.

"I have no fear," he said ahead of Wednesday's friendly with Chile in Stuttgart.

"I never have fear - and I never will.

"I think I have a lot of experience with the national team. I played a lot of matches and have been at a lot of tournaments.

"I have the confidence to say that I really enjoy being with the team and that I am going to do all I can to be at the World Cup.

"After the long time I missed due to injury I am fully back now.

"I talked to the coach here and also to my coach at Arsenal. I am pleased with my performances in training and in the matches I played.

"We will see what happens during the coming weeks, but for sure I will give my very best to be at the World Cup. But fear? I have no fear."