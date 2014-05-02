Pogba accuses former club United of disrespect

Pogba's stint at Old Trafford was never short on controversy, with the Premier League giants forced into a legal battle regarding his signature from Le Havre in France.

The Frenchman arrived at United in October 2009, and was mainly a youth team player before breaking through for his first Premier League appearance in January 2012.

But as soon as he got his break, his tenure would end - with Sir Alex Ferguson failing to extend Pogba's contract.

United had claimed Pogba wanted a move, but the now 21-year-old said the club falsified his ambitions at the time.

"They left me out because they said I wanted to leave. That is disrespect," Pogba told the BBC.

"Maybe they didn't think if they were making a mistake."

Ferguson had claimed Pogba failed to respect United at the time, but the Juve man said he was forced to train away from the playing group as his contract expired.

"Manchester United is a big club but you have to think about yourself," Pogba said.

"You have to play. The coach told me there would be space to play, but I wasn't playing.

"I was training alone for one week. They told me to go in the gym. I said, 'I am not an athlete, I am a footballer."'