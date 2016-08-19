Pogba among best five players in the world - Herrera

Ander Herrera feels Paul Pogba is one of the best five players in the world and is delighted with the midfielder's return to Manchester United.

The France international left Old Trafford for Juventus in 2012, but rejoined United this month for an initial fee of £89million.

Pogba played a key role in Juventus' Serie A hegemony in recent years and Herrera has hailed the 24-year-old's versatility.

"I think he's a top player, maybe one of the best five players in the world that we have with us so it's very important," Herrera told MUTV.

"He can recover the ball, he can shoot on goal, he can dribble and he can defend so he has everything. We are so lucky because we have him.

"When you think about the best players in the world they are very good but maybe they are very good at specific things. But Paul is good at everything so we are going to enjoy him.

"As a midfielder I will feel very good if I have the chance to play with him."

Pogba will make his second United debut in Friday's match versus Southampton after missing their opener against Bournemouth due to suspension.