Pogba and Mata delighted by United response

Paul Pogba urged Manchester United's critics to judge them at the end of the season after getting on the scoresheet in Saturday's 4-1 thrashing of Leicester City.

World-record buy Pogba opened his United account with the fourth of the hosts' first-half goals and a third from corners as Leicester's set-piece defending failed to function.

The France international has come under scrutiny after underwhelming thus far on his return to Old Trafford, but he turned in a dominant showing against the Premier League champions.

"We were very focused, we knew it was going to be difficult and we showed a very big performance today," he told Sky Sports.

"We want to keep on with that. I am very happy for the result and the goal – I hope that is not going to be the last.

"We have to carry on doing what we did today. We have our goals.

"I never look at the newspapers, I always say one thing – at the end we will see. So, at the end we will see."

Captain Chris Smalling opened the scoring and Marcus Rashford was also on target after Juan Mata scored a superb second.

The Spanish playmaker impressed throughout as United bounced back from consecutive Premier League losses to Manchester City and Watford.

"Today we showed what we can do," Mata told BBC Sport. "It was a difficult week last week, but I think we are back.

"I think it was the movement and the intensity and we showed we wanted to recover the ball quick and play the game in their half.

"If you play for a club like Manchester United and lose one or two games you know you are going to get criticised.

"We have won two in a row [after Wednesday's EFL Cup triumph at Northampton Town] and now we have two more before the international break."