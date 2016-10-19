Pogba brings presence and dance moves to United - Shaw

Luke Shaw has hailed the added "presence" that Paul Pogba has brought to Manchester United, with the Frenchman's dancemoves also earning light-hearted praise.

Pogba has faced criticism after what is perceived to be a slow start at the club following his world-record move from Juventus in August, but Shaw hailed the impact of the France international.

The left-back noted Pogba will take time to adapt to the Premier League, as well as United's style, but claimed he is already one of the top midfielders in the world.

"A lot of dance moves in the changing room," Shaw joked when asked what Pogba brings to United. "He's brought a big presence.

"From the last couple of years you've seen the quality he has. He was named in the World XI last year for a reason. I believe he's one of the best midfielders in the world.

"For different players it takes time to adapt. He's still adapting but he's doing good for the team. He's staying strong. We can all see the ability that he's got in training. Game by game he's getting stronger fitness-wise.

"You saw glimpses of his quality against Liverpool with his touch and cross for [Zlatan Ibrahimovic]. In the changing room he's a very nice guy and he's a good leader as well."

Shaw said he accepts why he was dropped from the United team after manager Jose Mourinho singled him out for criticism after the Premier League loss to Watford, but insists he is now fit and ready to play.

"I'm a grown man and I can take what the manager said," Shaw said ahead of Thursday's Europa League game against Fenerbahce at Old Trafford. "I'm still young and I need to take on what he said and improve.

"I'm feeling really good. Obviously I had a little bit of a problem in my groin from the game against Watford. I've trained for the last week and I'm training good and looking forward to getting back to playing.

"I don't think I've had a massive dip. I think I've been unlucky because this injury's got nothing to do with my leg. It's on the other leg and it's my groin. I've been training really hard and it's been nice to have a rest and rest my groin.

"I hate missing matches. I'm back now and I'm ready to fight for my place."