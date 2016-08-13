Pogba can do everything - Rashford

Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford has hailed Paul Pogba's versatility and believes any team would benefit from having a player like the France international.

Pogba returned to United for a transfer fee of £89 million after a four-year spell with Juventus and Rashford is delighted with the 23-year-old's move back to Old Trafford.

"He's a midfielder who can do everything," Rashford told the official United website.

"He can go forward, he can sit, he can score goals and create goals and he can defend. He's an all-round player who would benefit any team. We're just lucky to have him."

Rashford broke into the first team last season and will be looking to build on those performances this campaign.

He could be teaming up alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney and is keen to learn from the experienced attackers.

"It's amazing to have both of them to learn from," Rashford added.

"You've also got someone like Michael [Carrick] too. You pick up bits from each of their games and put them into your own.

"They've won so many trophies. I think Zlatan's won 30 trophies and Wayne and Michael are two of the most decorated players in football so there is a lot to learn from them. And not only for me, but the other young players who are coming through.

"Everything that we're going through and will go through in the next few years, they've been there and done it and can tell us all about it. So it's a real benefit for us to have them."