Pogba deal 'extraordinary', says Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri has called the deal to take Paul Pogba away from Juventus "extraordinary" as he reflects on the Frenchman's time in Turin.

The powerhouse midfielder has returned to Manchester United, the club he left to join Juve, after four years in Serie A.

And while Allegri was disappointed to lose his star man, he could not dispute the decision to sell Pogba from a financial standpoint, with the club receiving an initial world record fee of €105million.

"The club did an extraordinary deal from a financial point of view," he told Juve's official channel.

"I wish him a big 'good luck' and maybe we'll meet in the Champions League in future. He's had great seasons, growing a lot and he can do so again in the future."

Now Allegri is hoping to continue the hard work done during Pogba's time in Italy, with the Champions League crown an obvious objective.

"Juve must be competitive to fight on every front, so everyone must go the extra mile to achieve our objectives, which are to win a sixth Scudetto which would see us enter into legend," he added.

"Also, to improve in the Champions League, and go all the way, even if in the last two years we managed to reach the final and play a great last-16 game against Bayern [Munich]."