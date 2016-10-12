Pogba keen for attacking United role

Paul Pogba has admitted he wants to play further forward for Manchester United, as a deeper role is "costing" him.

The Frenchman returned to Old Trafford for a world-record fee in August, but has so far shown only glimpses of his undoubted talent.

While United boss Jose Mourinho has had Pogba playing in a number of different positions, the 23-year-old is hoping to get a chance in an attacking midfield role having impressed on international duty with France.

"I try to adapt," he was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News. "I am a player who would rather go forward.

"The coach gave me instructions, I try to follow them. I have to retrieve balls and make defensive efforts.

"It cost me a bit to play differently, much like [Andrea] Pirlo. I have to play, be there to recover and play more for the team."

Pogba has scored one goal in six Premier League appearances so far this season as United sit sixth in the table.