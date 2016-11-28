Pogba: Manchester United might be cursed!

Paul Pogba has joked Manchester United's players will soon believe they are under a curse if they do not arrest their run of home draws.

United have been held by Stoke City, Burnley, Arsenal and West Ham in their least four top-flight matches at Old Trafford, contributing to the club's worst start to a Premier League season.

Pogba provided the assist for Zlatan Ibrahimovic's leveller in Sunday's 1-1 draw with the Hammers and hopes a hoodoo-quelling victory is not far away.

"We're going to start to think we're cursed," Pogba told SFR Sport. "It doesn't matter which team comes here, we dominate them, be it Arsenal or West Ham.

"Our luck will change at one time or another, and it's then that we'll have to take it.

"I'm still confident because we create chances. It'll come. I'm confident in my team. We just have to pay attention to the small details.

"We conceded a daft goal [against West Ham], against Arsenal it was also the small details. I'm still confident, it'll come right. We are dropping silly points, but it'll come right."

United will host West Ham again in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.