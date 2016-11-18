Pogba most impressive player I've seen - Gagliardini

Atalanta midfielder Roberto Gagliardini has welcomed comparisons with Paul Pogba but is realistic about their gulf in ability, labelling the Frenchman the "most impressive player" he has ever seen.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye in his eight Serie A appearances this term and earned himself a call-up to the senior Italy side earlier in November despite only three of those league displays coming from the start.

Gagliardini's comfort on the ball in midfield has seen some liken him to the former Juventus star, with Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini even calling him the "white Pogba".

And while Gagliardini can see the similarities, he does not feel as if he is anywhere near the France international's standard.

"I see myself in him, but he's far too good," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"He's the most impressive player I have ever seen. I remember a one-on-one with [former Atalanta midfielder Daniele] Baselli on the wing; [Pogba] simply raised his arm and swatted Base away."