Pogba vows to score more

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is desperate to score more goals after netting the opener in Sunday's 3-1 win over Swansea City.

The France international found the net with a sweetly struck half-volley to lead his side to victory and is keen to convert more regularly in order to help the team.

The strike saw Pogba take his club tally for 2016-17 to four goals in 15 appearances in all competitions, having previously scored once against Leicester City and a double versus Fenerbahce.

"I have to see it again but I think this is one of the best goals I have scored for Manchester United," Pogba told MUTV.

"But I hope to score more goals. They do not have to be beautiful, but I just want to score to help the team keep winning and to carry on like this."

United ended a four-game winless streak in the top flight at the Liberty Stadium and Pogba was delighted with their first-half display.

"I think every player wanted to win this game and everyone was focused," he added.

"We gave it our best and gave everything, the first half was unbelievable. It was one of the best first-half performances so far and that's how we have to play.

"We have to give everything, we have to press all together and when we play together we play like that."