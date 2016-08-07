Pogba will have to work for his place - Mourinho

Paul Pogba will have to work for his place in the Manchester United first team, manager Jose Mourinho has claimed ahead of the midfielder's impending arrival.

France international Pogba is expected to complete a world record transfer from Juventus in the coming days after United confirmed he would undergo a medical.

And speaking after a 2-1 victory over Leicester City in the Community Shield, Mourinho declared his delight at having finally captured the 23-year-old, who departed Old Trafford on a free in 2012.

"I think so, finally," Mourinho told BT Sport when asked if the Pogba deal was done.

"It is amazing that such a good player is with us. Finally we have him and he is coming to a winning side.

"He has to work hard to come to the team."

Jesse Lingard and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored United's goals at Wembley, sending them into their Premier League opener against Bournemouth on the back of Mourinho's first piece of silverware.