Points over milestones for Newcastle's Cisse

Cisse joined Rob Lee (34) as Newcastle's seventh all-time leading scorer after netting the match-winner in Saturday's 1-0 win at home to Aston Villa.

Only Alan Shearer (148), Peter Beardsley (47), Andy Cole (43), Shola Ameobi (43), Les Ferdinand (41) and Nolberto Solano (37) have scored more Premier League goals for Newcastle.

However, the Senegal international is firmly focused on helping Newcastle, who sit 11th after 27 rounds, climb the table.

"I don't have it [scoring record] as a priority. I just have it in my head each week to work in training," Cisse told the Newcastle Chronicle. "I like to score for my team.

"It's not easy to get three points and the Premier League has not finished yet either so we must keep going.

"It's a hard league. The team has been down and we need to get back up."