Poland battle back to hold USA

Jozy Altidore put the U.S. ahead in the 13th minute when he raced on to a delightful through ball from debutant midfielder Jermaine Jones.

Jones, who was born in Germany and has spent his entire career in the Bundesliga, lofted a left-footed pass over the top to Altidore who showed a cool touch to slot home.

Poland, who are now without a win in seven games, then put a shaky looking U.S. defence under pressure and got back on level terms on the half hour.

Stuart Holden made a mess of an attempted clearance, slicing the ball high into his own penalty where Oguchi Onyewu failed to control and Ludovic Obraniak was alert to set up Adam Matuszczyk who fired past Tim Howard.

The Americans got back in front though seven minutes after the break when Holden made amends for his mistake with an expertly struck corner which Onyewu met with a firm header.

With Holden, Clint Dempsey and Jones lively in midfield for the U.S, but Poland always dangerous on the counter-attack, it was a high-tempo game and one played in a lively atmosphere with a large turnout from Chicago's huge Polish population.

Those fans had cause for celebration in the 73rd minute when Jakub Blaszczykowski, who plays for Borussia Dortumund, made it 2-2 with a lovely diagonal shot from the outside of his right foot which curled past Howard.

The U.S. nearly got a winner in the last minute when they almost scrambled home from a corner which ricocheted around the penalty area.