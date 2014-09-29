Police investigating Van Dijk racism claims

The 23-year-old centre-back made a complaint to police following the Scottish Premiership champions’ 2-1 win at St Mirren Park on Saturday.

Van Dijk's allegations are said to surround monkey chants directed at him as he lay on the pitch towards the end of the contest.

A statement from Police Scotland read: "Police Scotland has received a complaint from a Celtic player alleging he was racially abused by a spectator during the St Mirren v Celtic match on Saturday.

"Police are liaising with both clubs and are analysing broadcast and CCTV footage. Inquiries are ongoing."