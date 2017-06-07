Terminally ill Sheffield Wednesday fan climbs Mount Everest, plants Blades flag for charity

Ian Toothill was diagnosed with bowel cancer in June 2015, and told in early 2016 that he had overcome the disease. However, he suffered a relapse and was told his cancer is terminal.

Toothill, who is a personal trainer and has previously climbed in the Himalayas, decided to set the goal of reaching the top of Mount Everest. And on Monday he did it, having started his ascent on May 16.

Also on Toothill's mind was a charitable wager he put on with his Sheffield United-supporting mate, who said he would donate £1,000 if Toothill went through the arguably more painful task of planting a Sheffield United flag atop Everest.

Not one to turn down a donation, Toothill obliged and took a photo with the flag when he made it. The £1,000 was added into his overall pot of £31,500, with any money not used to fund his climb passed on to Macmillan Cancer Support.

His target is £250,000, and you can donate to Ian's cause here.