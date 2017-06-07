Germany's Joshua Kimmich scores fine overhead kick against Denmark

Denmark were leading 1-0 for the majority of the friendly at Brondby Stadion on Tuesday night, after Tottenham's Christian Eriksen fired the hosts ahead in the 18th minute.

Germany fielded a much-changed side that could prove the foundations of the one Joachim Low elects to field in the upcoming Confederations Cup in Russia this summer.

But it was one of Die Mannschaft's regulars in Bayern Munich man Josh Kimmich who stole the headlines, after crafting the best moment of the match late on.

In the 88th minute, Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay curled a ball to the far post which richocheted off Lars Stindl, before Kimmich acrobatically placed a shot on the overhead into the top corner.

The remarkable strike seemed to catch everyone off guard – even Kimmich's own body, as he went down with a minor case of cramp immediately after scoring.

Germany will play San Marino in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday. Their Confederations Cup campaign begins on June 19 against Australia.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com