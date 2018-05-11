Popovic confirmed as Perth Glory coach

Perth Glory have confirmed the appointment of former Western Sydney Wanderers head coach Tony Popovic as their new boss on a three-year deal.

The former Australia international arrives in Perth after a forgettable stint at the helm of Turkish Super Lig club Karabukspor, where he was in charge for two and a half months before being sacked in December.

Popovic, 44, headed abroad after impressing at the helm of the Wanderers, winning the A-League premiership and reaching three grand finals in five seasons, as well as lifting the 2014 AFC Champions League.

His arrival at Perth is a huge boost to the Glory, who sacked Kenny Lowe last month after finishing eighth.

I'm very excited to have joined Perth Glory," Popovic said.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of tapping into the vast potential that the club has.

"I'm also looking forward to continuing to work with the great young talent that exists in WA.

"There is a rich history of WA players that have come through and gone on to make careers in the game and it'll be great to have the opportunity to work with such talented young players."

Perth Glory have never finished higher than third in the A-League regular season, while they were Grand Final runners-up in 2012.