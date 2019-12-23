Potter plans Brighton squad rotation to manage hectic Christmas schedule

Brighton boss Graham Potter intends putting his squad depth to the test over the Christmas period.

The Seagulls launch a run of four games in eight days when they travel to North London for their Boxing Day Premier League appointment with Tottenham.

A dismal 1-0 home defeat by Sheffield United on Saturday has left them needing to bounce back at Spurs.

Clashes with Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Amex Stadium continue the hectic schedule before they then host Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

“We’ve got two games in 48 hours and we’ll have to look at how we play against Tottenham,” Potter told reporters at Monday’s press conference.

“We’ve got a very hard working group and it’s an opportunity for others to get some minutes.

“We have good numbers going into this period and we need to use the squad in the best way we can.”

The Blades defeat at least did not come at the additional cost of any fresh injuries.

Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo continues to recover from a knee injury in his home country and is not expected to return until next month at the earliest.

Midfielder Solly March is still healing after undergoing groin surgery earlier in the month and will miss the Tottenham showdown.