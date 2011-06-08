Pozzo: Udinese expect Sanchez to stay

Sanchez, 22, has become one of the hottest properties in European football this season after enjoying a superb campaign as the Serie A club secured Champions League qualification for only the second time in its history.

Barcelona and Inter Milan, as well as the Manchester duo, are also thought to be monitoring the Chilean international, although none of the interested parties have so far been prepared to meet Udinese’s asking price of just under £27 million.

Pozzo is adamant that in spite of the speculation surrounding Sanchez, the coveted winger will remain at the club next season if no agreement is reached.

"Despite everyone wanting him [Sanchez], I have confidence in the possibilities that he will continue to wear the Udinese colours next season," he told reporters. "Especially considering the current negotiations.

"If indeed an irrefutable offer does not arrive, it means that the big clubs are not convinced of the quality of the striker and they are therefore not ready to value him as he deserves.

"Hence, it would be better for the player to remain in Friuli another season and end the maturity process that he began three years ago.

"It would be good for him and for us."

